Qlik announces Global and Regional Partner Awards

Qlik has announced the winners of its annual Global and Regional Partner Awards at its annual customer and partner event QlikWorld, recognising the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories. 

“The value and depth of our partner relationships shone through last year, despite the unprecedented challenges 2020 presented to business across the globe. As customers looked to quickly pivot their businesses and activate real-time data in the cloud, our partner ecosystem rose to the challenge. With Qlik, our partners helped companies around the world rapidly adopt data integration and analytics solutions that helped identify through insights the best opportunities within a dynamically changing landscape,” said Poornima Ramaswamy, EVP, Global Solutions and Partners, Qlik.   

“We are honored to receive the Global System Integrator Partner of the Year Award from Qlik. We believe this recognition highlights our strong and successful focus on data literacy and modern data analytics,” said Shail Jain, Global Lead, Data and AI, Accenture.


