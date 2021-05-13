Express Computer


Mentis announces partnership with RAH Infotech

Mentis announces partnership with RAH Infotech

MENTIS, a leading governance, privacy and security solutions provider in data for global enterprises, has announced that it has partnered with RAH Infotech to expand its global presence to Asia. 

Through this strategic partnership, MENTIS and RAH Infotech aim to extend the availability of MENTIS’s industry leading solution in data discovery, data anonymisation, activity monitoring and data minimisation to enterprises based out of the Asia-Pacific geography. Organisations across Asia can now take advantage of MENTIS solution to secure their sensitive data and demonstrate compliance with the increasing number of privacy regulations. 

“The current market for solutions in the data security and data privacy space are awash with vendors offering point solutions to limited aspects of the data security and privacy conundrum. MENTIS is one of the few vendors that offer a comprehensive solution that can cater to various aspects of data governance, data privacy and data security needs through their integrated platform. This partnership between RAH Infotech and MENTIS brings world class data security to enterprises looking to strengthen their data security posture. The addition of MENTIS in our partner network strengthens our vision of providing our customers with the best of breed solutions,” said Ashok Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, RAH Infotech. 

“Enterprises across the globe are scrambling to get a robust policy in place to ensure security of sensitive data, and thereby demonstrate compliance to the increasing privacy regulations. With the introduction of new privacy regulations like the Singapore PDPA, Thai PDPA and the Indian PDP laws coming into effect, organisations in these geographies are looking to implement a solution that would help them secure the sensitive data in a scalable and effective manner,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO, MENTIS.


