Tenable Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Patricia Grant to Chief Information Officer

Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure Management company, announced that it has appointed Patricia Grant to Chief Information Officer (CIO). As the leader of the IT organisation, Grant will drive digital transformation, innovation, and modernisation to support the company’s ambitious business objectives.

Grant has dedicated nearly 30 years in the high-tech industry to building, optimising, and leading transformations across IT. Grant joins Tenable from ServiceNow, where she was the vice president of digital technology operations, leading multiple transformational initiatives for both employees and customers. During her tenure, Grant built the “Women in Tech” program–an internal mentorship group dedicated to empowering women in the industry and served as a mentor and advocate. Prior to ServiceNow, she worked at Symantec for 11 years and PeopleSoft, an Oracle Company, for nearly nine years.

“Patricia joins Tenable at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Patricia’s proven track record of building high-functioning programs will help further accelerate our growth and profitability.”

“Tenable is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, supported by passionate people committed to our work, teams, and customers,” said Grant, “I’m excited to join Tenable and help translate the company’s vision and strategies into transformational action, driving efficiency and innovation.”