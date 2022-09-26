T-Hub Launches a Platform to Reinforce the Need for Innovation in Global Corporates

T-Hub, which leads entrepreneurs’ success with defined results through effective global collaborations, announced that it will launch initiatives to encourage constant innovation in corporations. To further the innovation, T-Hub is launching a series of roadshows called Ino-Connect in Bengaluru on 20th September 2022 at The Oberoi and Chennai on 22nd September 2022 at the Taj Coromandel, followed by a two-day conclave called the Corporate Innovation Conclave on 18th and 19th October 2022 at New Delhi which is the biggest platform ever in India for open innovation engagement. The conclave will witness 500 + attendees and 50 + thought leaders from across the globe.

It is predicted that by 2023, 60 percent of industry ecosystems will establish open innovation hubs for cross-industry collaboration so that organisations stay ahead in this era of disruptive innovation. The conclave is set to empower businesses in a rapidly changing economy and enable them to leverage disruptive technologies and build a culture of intrapreneurship. It will bring together CXOs (Chief Experience Officers) and CIOs of corporates, entrepreneurs, investors, government organisations, and academia – as they play a pivotal role in shaping the innovation growth strategy, design, emerging technology advancements, and development.

MSR, CEO, T-Hub, said, “The majority of corporates now recognise that they need to unlearn the old tactics and playbooks to remain relevant in the current world. With our Corporate Innovation Conclave, T-Hub hopes to bring together leaders in charge of revising those playbooks and creating new business strategies through collaboration. The conclave will also shine the spotlight on the radical growth of technological innovation resulting from the open innovation ecosystem in India.”

With an engagement of 600+ corporations across sectors like EV/ Mobility, Healthtech, Enterprise tech, Gaming, Artificial Intelligence, and others, T-Hub’s corporate innovation ecosystem is creating a culture of innovation through collaborations between entrepreneurs and corporations. The conclave is yet another step toward furthering the innovation agendas of the corporates through panel discussions, networking events, fireside chats, masterclasses, and startup pitches. Aligned with the event’s theme, ‘The Power of Co-creation,’ T-Hub will focus on four curated streams: Digital transformation, Sustainability, Innovation and the Future of Work.

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CIO, T-Hub, said, “In this era of innovation, any organisation’s success depends on collaboration and co-creation. Our conclave aims to bring together these Corporate leaders, startup innovators, and other innovation leaders to solve real business challenges through open innovation”.

T-Hub is organising Ino-Connect in Bengaluru and Chennai to create momentum for the conclave. The roadshows will allow corporations to power up their corporate innovation strategy and network with entrepreneurs and other ecosystem stakeholders.

It will see participation from corporate leaders like Vijay Yaram, Senior Director, Commercial Excellence Group, Honeywell Aerospace, Nandita Aroor, Senior Manager, IT Manufacturing Operations Quality Management System and Factory Technology, Boeing, PVN Pavan Kumar, Chief Expert & Head APJ Platform Adoption & Advisory, SAP Labs India, and Aditya Aggarwal, Executive Vice President, Digital Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki Pvt Ltd, Pravin Swaminathan, Head Software Business and Product Management (India -Asia Pacific region), Stellantis, T. R. Kesavan, Group President Corporate Relations & Alliances, TAFE Limited, Bhavesh Sasirajan, Alliance Partnership, APAC, UST, Subramani Ailoor, Deputy Vice President, Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India, among others. The sessions will provide an array of opportunities such as partnership and networking opportunities, in-depth knowledge of open innovation needs, T-Hub’s case studies on successful corporate-startup engagements and growth strategies.

T-Hub will host innovation awards on the second day of the main conclave to encourage the spirit of corporate innovation and felicitate around 30 corporate innovators.

So far, T-Hub’s corporate innovation programs have successfully achieved 50+ scaling interventions, 150+ corporate interactions with startups, 60+ corporate innovation programs, and curated innovative startups in 50+ countries. It has over 600 international and national corporates and 2000 mentor connections who have supported the scaling of over 2000 startups. T-Hub will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide.