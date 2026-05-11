XProtect VMS cut security investigation time by up to 60% and delivered 133% ROI, new study shows

A new study evaluates the financial and operational impact for organisations using Milestone XProtect video management software (VMS). The study shows significant operational and financial gains, coming from reductions in investigation time, administration efforts, and integration costs.

The independent study of XProtect was commissioned by Milestone to assess the business value of using XProtect open platform VMS. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, a global research and advisory firm, the Total Economic Impact (TEI) study evaluated the financial and operational impact of using XProtect.

Based on real-world data, showing real-world results

The study is based on interviews with decision-makers from organisations that use XProtect today. From that, Forrester created a “composite organisation” that represents a typical XProtect customer, built from real customer input.

In the study, the composite organisation has 2,500 employees; 10-15 active XProtect users; operates 500 cameras; and generates $600 million in annual revenue.

The results show strong returns on investment for XProtect users over three years. According to Forrester, the composite organisation achieved:

– 30-60% faster investigations and evidence handling, supported by simpler workflows on a single open platform

– Improved operational and administrative efficiency in daily work

– Lower operational costs, enabled by hardware reuse and lower licensing and integration costs

– A 133% return on investment over three years

“The Forrester study confirms what our customers experience every day: Milestone XProtect goes beyond traditional video security and serves as an AI-driven intelligence enabler. By reducing investigation time by up to 60% and delivering a 133% ROI, XProtect not only strengthens security but also transforms how organisations operate, enabling them to learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future,” says Martin Stockfleth Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Milestone Systems.

“Yes, I can compare the same investigation case before XProtect. For example, I spent an average of 20 to 30 minutes to identify and follow a shipment. With XProtect, my time for tracking is reduced by around 70% because with the new system, we can reduce a lot of the investigation time.” – Security manager, logistics – in the TEI study.

“It took us approximately half an hour to prove the case [in an insurance-related incident worth nearly $1 million] and that’s it — no discussions, no lawyers going back and forth.” – Head of internal audit and security, retail – in the TEI study.