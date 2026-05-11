Reimagining discount broking in the age of AI

By Pratik Rokade, Executive Director – Product & Tech, BlinkX by JM Financial

The capital market investing witnessed a disruptive transformation over the last decade or so thanks to the emergence of discount broking. As we commemorate National Technology Day, the occasion is appropriate to reflect how technology has so far redefined access and participation in financial markets and the road ahead.

Day and intraday trading is typically physically and mentally demanding for ordinary investors. Seasoned traders are to some extent conditioned to analyse and process information to make decisions and react to market volatility. Having said that, the process adds to the cognitive load for both professional and first-time investors. Managing the cognitive load in all probability leads to mental fatigue and incorrect decision-making for traders.

However, discount broking changed the game by facilitating easy access to capital markets through low-cost trade execution. It has managed to capture the attention of the new generation of investors across India due to simplicity and affordability. Discount broking in a way has disrupted the legacy trading ecosystem and now accounts for over 60% of the active retail investors in India.

And, the next wave of transformation in discount broking is underway with the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at further simplifying the process of investing. The roll-out of GenAI models in particular is changing the face of discount broking by bringing in information, insights and analysis at the finger tips. Traders across regions will now find capital market investment even more convenient.

AI is adding the much-needed personalised approach to the discount broking narrative. While reducing the cognitive load for the traders, it helps them make better decisions. What is even more interesting to note is that AI deployment is showing signs of maturity by going beyond generic chatbots. Instead of conversation-led support, AI has now progressed to offer perspective-led guidance. AI leverages data to track traders’ trading habits, offer customised market insights and portfolio-related queries.

In addition, AI has also strengthened behavioural protection as well by sending traders alerts when F&O traders exceed certain thresholds. For new-age traders, AI has become an enabler by offering deep analysis and back-testing facilities. AI, in a way, has opened up a new horizon of learning and insights for the traders.

With natural language processing, machine learning and deep learning, AI has initiated a new era of trading convenience. As discount broking requires quick decision making and traders have to stay on the top of the game, AI is making life easier by analysing zillions of data with speed. Discount broking is moving towards becoming more intelligent and insight-led. Gathering, analysing, and interpreting market information can often be overwhelming for investors. AI helps simplify this process by organising large volumes of data into more actionable insights, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

The machine learning algorithms aid in recognising patterns and behaviour trends in different market cycles. This will be done by analysing past and present data. The application of AI will help traders make better judgments because they will be provided with more context. But AI will not take over human judgment; it will complement it.

Thanks to AI, product discovery on discount broking platforms is set to become easier for new investors. They now can select stocks, mutual funds, etc. curated by AI based on their trading goals and behaviours as well as risk appetite. AI is also bolstering predictive risk management by alerts traders of red-flag activities.

For autonomous traders focusing on control, ease, and quick transactions, the next step towards greater efficiencies will come from AI-based systems. AI has now become a co-pilot throughout the entire investment experience process by making things easy, efficient, and personal without losing out on human involvement in decision-making processes. As more than 75% of retail investors use mobile apps for trading, the AI influence is set to grow further, going forward.

AI is adding an intelligent layer across the investing journey. It curates’ insights, contextualises risk, nudges behaviour, and simplifies complexity. From real-time analysis, behaviour protection, and interface designed for Indian languages to voice-enabled interaction, trade platforms are gradually becoming digital co-pilots emphasising clarity and access over information overload.

At the same time, AI is strengthening market integrity through advanced surveillance, compliance automation, and anomaly detection. As India’s investor base expands rapidly, the convergence of AI, data, and intuitive design will improve user experience. In addition, it will develop a more inclusive, resilient, and intelligent financial ecosystem.

India’s discount broking segment is entering a decisive phase. Artificial intelligence is redefining not just how trading is executed, but how traders deliberate, decide, and trade in markets. What began as a technology-led disruption focused on low-cost access has evolved into an intelligence-driven ecosystem based on personalisation, trust, and investor empowerment. The broking ecosystem is moving towards first-hand intelligence. The scenario is changing. AI-driven trading intelligence is optimising decision-making and execution aspects. AI has the proven capability to augment human capabilities. A tech-driven capability shift is underway. Are you game?