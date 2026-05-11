Nagarro and Addverb Technologies partner to deploy end-to-end robotic automation for warehouse and industrial operations

Nagarro and Addverb have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly deliver advanced robotic automation solutions and digital twins for customers worldwide.

The partnership will bring together Nagarro’s strengths in software engineering, digital integration, and innovation and Addverb’s expertise in robotics hardware and automation technologies. Both organisations will focus on joint solution development, including IP co-creation and knowledge exchange initiatives. It will also explore the establishment of advanced robotic experience centres and innovation-driven makerspaces to drive experimentation and accelerate technological advancement.

Sangeet Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, Addverb, said, “We believe the future of automation lies in unified ecosystems where software and robotics work as one. At Addverb, we are deliberately expanding our approach, from delivering best-in-class hardware to engineering intelligent, end-to-end solutions. This collaboration with Nagarro strengthens that direction, allowing us to co-create systems that are agile, scalable, and designed for the next generation of supply chains.”

Nagarro and Addverb will also jointly explore market opportunities across warehousing, manufacturing, and supply chain operations, leveraging mutual referrals and coordinated go-to-market strategies to expand their global footprint. It will be supported by a structured engagement model, with Nagarro focusing on software integration, digital solutions and platform capabilities, while Addverb will drive hardware deployment, automation systems, and lifecycle support services.

Manas Human, Co-founder and CEO, Nagarro, said, “Nagarro’s Fluidic Intelligence addresses software, hardware, organisational dynamics and physical operations for enterprise transformation. Partnering with Addverb robotics, we can deliver transformational systems end-to-end, which translates directly into faster execution, better optimisation, and more predictable outcomes.”

This collaboration reflects Nagarro’s focus on building integrated, AI-led engineering solutions that connect digital systems to physical operations, enabling clients to scale faster and with greater reliability.