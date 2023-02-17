Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tenable launches cyber insurance report to increase insurability and lower premiums for Customers

Tenable launches cyber insurance report to increase insurability and lower premiums for Customers

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Tenable, the Exposure Management company  announced it has added a Cyber Insurance Report within its Tenable Vulnerability Management solution, which summarizes exposure information relevant to cyber insurance providers in an effort to streamline the policy underwriting process for both insurers and customers. The Tenable Cyber Insurance Report will enable insurers, for the first time, to measure preventive security programs by sharing vulnerability data that resides within the firewall.

Tenable has also partnered with Measured Analytics and Insurance on a referral program that provides qualifying Tenable customers with savings on cyber insurance policies. The relationship represents a new data-driven model for the cyber insurance business, with tangible savings offered to customers.

In a hard market, with premiums rising, even obtaining a cyber insurance policy is no longer guaranteed. It can also be a lengthy process for organizations seeking coverage, with labor-intensive and inefficient applications often based on lengthy, manual surveys of external risk data, which are little more than an estimate of an organization’s true cyber risk profile.

Even for companies with strong cybersecurity practices, risk-averse underwriters may scrutinize the available information and delay what should be a quick process. With Tenable’s Cyber Insurance Report, customers can share data that shows the insurance companies in black and white detail that they maintain good security hygiene along important dimensions.

“Measured was founded on the principle that not just any data can be used to underwrite cyber insurance,” said Jack Vines, co-founder and CEO, Measured Insurance. “By enhancing our AI-driven underwriting models with ‘inside-out’ data from Tenable and other partners, we’re able to build a holistic understanding of a client’s risk profile, which often results in savings on cyber insurance. Our integrated partner approach provides distinctive insight on risk, making all participants more secure and cyber resilient.”

Measured Analytics and Insurance offers advantaged pricing to qualified applicants who have a Tenable Vulnerability Management license and hit appropriate thresholds in their Cyber Insurance Report. Prospects could also receive additional discounts per additional licensed Tenable solution.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image