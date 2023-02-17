Lenovo-Intel hosted The Arena at Mumbai Comic Con; India’s Largest Gaming Event

Lenovo, the global technology leader announced a successful wrap of The Arena at Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic Con powered by Meta. During the two-day event, over 40,000 creators, gamers, and fans actively participated in this gaming and tech showcase, which had more than 100 gaming stations with the latest games running on Lenovo Legion and IdeaPad Gaming devices powered exclusively by 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core™ processors.

The Arena had seen massive success at the Delhi and Bangalore Comic Con 2022 and extended its hit streak at the Mumbai edition. Its 2022-23 season closed with more than 130,000 fans experiencing the gaming zone across the 3 locations. The Arena was hosted by Comic Con India in partnership with The Esports Club. This had Lenovo and Intel as title sponsors, and it was powered by Windows 11.

The event cataloged multiple community esports tournaments for the likes of CS:GO, FIFA 23, and more with over 500 players signed up to participate, as well as an hourly merchandise giveaway contest. The exclusive merchandise included Legion accessories such as mice, headsets, t-shirts, and coffee mugs.

Chandrika Jain, Director – Marketing, Lenovo India said, “We are delighted by the success of The Arena, which allowed us to engage with hundreds of casual and serious gamers. With over 120 gaming stations built with Lenovo’s high-performance and powerful devices, this weekend’s crowd-puller really solidified our leadership and popularity amongst the gaming community. It was great to partner with Comic Con and The Esports Club to bring forth this impactful, ultimate gaming experience on-ground.”

Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Category, Intel India said, “At Comic Con Mumbai, there were over 120 Intel powered gaming stations of all form-factors at The Arena, which saw thousands of gamers experience our world class gaming platforms in single player, co-op and even competitive gaming sessions. Gamers also had a chance to play on desktops powered by Intel Arc GPUs, experiencing firsthand the impressive performance offered by these new cards. It was a showcase of the best gaming platforms, led by our Intel Core i9-13900K, that Intel offers for gamers and overclockers looking for the best performance.”

Lenovo sees great potential in esports to bring people together, which has heightened post the pandemic. While it strives to create gaming devices that have sophisticated exteriors and deliver epic, powerful performance, it also frequently interacts with gamers to identify key trends early and take action to create a new generation of gaming laptops that fulfill consumers’ evolving demands.