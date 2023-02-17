Leads Connect Launches Agrani Platform to Revolutionise the Agriculture Industry

Leads Connect Services, the premier Agritech data, risk management, and financial services company, proudly introduces the game-changing Agrani platform at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS).

Agrani is an end-to-end SaaS-based platform developed for all stakeholders of Agriculture

and Disaster Management. It aims to connect all dots spanning from Farm to Table in the

agricultural spectrum for providing farmer-centric solutions using Space Tech Analytics

and Artificial Intelligence.

UPGIS was a singular opportunity to launch the app. It created the perfect storm by bringing together global corporate leaders, policymakers, think tanks, and political and government leadership to raise awareness and generate more reach for the technology.

Agrani is not just a simple market linkage app it’s a game changer for the agriculture industry & stresses Navneet Ravikar, Chairman & Managing Director of Leads Connect Services. “We’re proud to be launching it at UPGIS. Land, water, and soil health are witnessing stressed scenarios due to phenomenal urbanization and other allied activities.

This may create a scenario of uncertainties in the context of productivity and economic

stability. Therefore, appropriate interventions are required.

Through AGRANI, we’re aiming to provide stage-wise agronomy advisories such as the impact of weather, biophysical, and crop management practices on yield productivity. We have also assessed the need for financing and crop insurance to help strengthen the ecosystem. This requires robust and transparent underwriting algorithms and medium. We’ve created agricultural credit and value chain scores for seamless, and efficient farm lending with electronic applications, disbursal of loans, insurance pay-outs linked to weather, field data all this aimed to benefit transfers in agriculture and help farmers struggling to get timely access to finance.

We have also enabled an omni-channel insurance platform, to provide seamless access to all

relevant insurance products – health, crop, cattle, life, and motor. The platform will also

deliver continuous post-sale service assistance, including claims management.

The adoption of diverse technologies can aid in the advancement of food processing and

logistics. We are also establishing the right market linkages between farmers and buyers to

create better transparency in pricing and better value, especially for perishable products.

By bridging the gap between farmers and customers, the platform helps to expand the food

product distribution network for farmers and other stakeholders in domestic markets.

Similarly, Mandis and FPOs need digitisation to bring more transparency into transactions

and farmers need more sales channels. Through our AGRANI Value Chain Platform, we aim

to provide timely access to finance for FPOs/Agribusinesses for community infrastructure in terms of storage and transportation. We also have walk-in Agrani Centres that would act as the physical outlets for all platform services to the stakeholders.”