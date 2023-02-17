Exclusive Video Interview with Prasad Dhumal, Vice President – IT, DHL Express India

The logistics sector has been traditionally not very glamorous hence the technology development in logistics is not evident. Speaking exclusively to Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, Prasad Dhumal, Vice President – IT, DHL Express India, the undisputed global leader in international express shipping informs DHL has been a pioneer in logistics not only globally, but also in India.

The company has made a lot of technological advancements and have deployed cutting-edge logistic solutions for its customers to connect and clear their shipments on time. Some of the systems are like clear in the air, which helps to clear the shipment of customers in advance before it can actually reach a particular country. So while the shipment is still in transit, it gets cleared in the destination port, and by the time the shipment lands it’s ready to move out of the customs, and that’s how we reduce the transit time for our customers. DHL Express is the first one in the logistics industry to introduce handheld courier scanners through which the complete processing of a shipment on the field is digitalized. It was the first to launch a digital website for its customers and SMS based digital tracking and many more.