Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Exclusive Interviews  »  Exclusive Video Interview with Prasad Dhumal, Vice President – IT, DHL Express India

Exclusive Video Interview with Prasad Dhumal, Vice President – IT, DHL Express India

Exclusive InterviewsVideos
By Express Computer
0 60

The logistics sector has been traditionally not very glamorous hence the technology development in logistics is not evident. Speaking exclusively to Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, Prasad Dhumal, Vice President – IT, DHL Express India, the undisputed global leader in international express shipping informs DHL has been a pioneer in logistics not only globally, but also in India.

The company has made a lot of technological advancements and have deployed cutting-edge logistic solutions for its customers to connect and clear their shipments on time. Some of the systems are like clear in the air, which helps to clear the shipment of customers in advance before it can actually reach a particular country. So while the shipment is still in transit, it gets cleared in the destination port, and by the time the shipment lands it’s ready to move out of the customs, and that’s how we reduce the transit time for our customers. DHL Express is the first one in the logistics industry to introduce handheld courier scanners through which the complete processing of a shipment on the field is digitalized. It was the first to launch a digital website for its customers and SMS based digital tracking and many more.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image