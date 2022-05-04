Express Computer


The maiden edition of ‘Yotta CIO Run’ receives strong participation from the CIO community

IT / ITeSNews
By Express Computer
0 25

Yotta successfully concluded the maiden edition of Yotta CIO Run, a first-of-its-kind marathon curated exclusively for CIOs and their families. Hosted at Yotta NM1 Data Center at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel, on May 01, the event witnessed the participation of 150+ CIOs and their families.  With the objective of celebrating the health and wellbeing of the CIO fraternity, which may often get neglected in a fast-paced digital world, the event featured 3 km, 7 km and 10 km marathon routes nestled amidst the green vistas at Hiranandani Fortune City.

CIOs and their families were greeted with an energising pre-run Zumba session, healthy and sumptuous breakfast, and a host of post-run fun activities and games, followed by a Yotta NM1 Data Center tour.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta, says, “CIOs are at the helm of digital transformation, keeping pace with emerging trends and responding to them with innovations. Yotta CIO Run is a step towards the holistic wellbeing of this community of digital leaders and our gratitude for their role in India’s digital enablement. It was great to witness enthusiastic participation from India’s leading CIOs and their families. We look forward to continued engagements with them through platforms like this.”

Commenting on the initiative, Kapil Mehrotra, Founder of Reefit CXOs Wellness and Group Chief Technical Officer, National Commodities Management Services says, “As we relentlessly pursue digital and cyber security goals, our health and wellness often takes a backseat. Yotta’s emphasis on promoting a healthier lifestyle for CXOs at work is aligned with Reefit’s core objective, so joining forces with Yotta for this initiative was the best decision as part of our efforts towards a fitter version of ourselves and giving back the same experience to the CIOs community and their families.”

The event was well-received by the participants, who applauded this unique initiative by Yotta. Austin Gomes, Group Head – IT Infrastructure & Security, Thomas Cook India shares, “We were thrilled to be part of the Yotta CIO Run. My kids had loads of fun and we truly enjoyed our time at this event. Thanks to the Yotta team for organising this. We look forward to participating in many more Yotta’s events like this.”

Alok Sood, GM – Information Systems, Percept Ltd says, “I participated in Yotta CIO Run along with my son, and we were both charged up for this run. It was a lovely event and well organised; all arrangements were superb. I would definitely love be part of more such events by Yotta. All the best to the entire Yotta team.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image