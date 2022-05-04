Express Computer


Cisco’s Duo sets up data center in India for enhanced compliance

By Express Computer
 Duo, a cloud-based secure access provider which is now part of Cisco, has announced the launch of its first data center in India to help customers bolster their cyber defences and meet data localization requirements. This is the latest in Cisco’s investments to build future-ready, data-compliant security infrastructure in India.

The launch of the data center in Mumbai is a part of Duo’s global expansion strategy. The data center will enable all functionality from Duo’s zero-trust platform, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), VPN-less remote access, device trust, passwordless (in public preview), and adaptive risk-based policies. The local data center will allow businesses to enhance their performance by improving connection stability.

“As Indian organizations ramp up their security, they must focus on building a robust cloud-based, automated architecture to facilitate remote management of highly distributed users, applications, and networks. At Cisco, as we catalyze our transition to delivering a majority of our portfolio as a service, we are bringing Duo to more customers to help them not only prevent and respond to breaches but also be certain that their data is held securely within the region,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC.

“The new data center doubles down on our continued commitment to India and will augment Cisco’s security capabilities to support the rising legion of hybrid businesses across the nation,” added Daisy.

