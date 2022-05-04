NASSCOM Centre of Excellence – Internet of Things & Artificial Intelligence organized its third innovation Day at Gurugram

The event brought together country’s key start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, funding entities, etc under one platform to celebrate entrepreneurship and promote innovation. The programme addressed the key aspects of nurturing startup’s ecosystem through interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations based on themes and was packed with interesting speakers.

On the occasion, Mandip Singh Brar, IAS, MD, Hartron commented, “Government of Haryana is a leader in creating an enabling environment for the success of innovators through programs like NASSCOM Center of Excellence and expects the use of technologies in addressing real life challenges in the areas of agriculture, rural health, environment, crime solution, traffic management and many other areas. Start-ups have the potential to accelerate India’s integration into global value chains and create global impact.”

Sanjeev Kalia, DGM, Hartron, opined that, “Academia has a strong role to play in building the innovation culture. Going forward, such events give exposure to the faculty and students about the criticality of innovation in addressing the problems.”

Sudhanshu Mittal, Head – NASSCOM CoE Gurugram and Director-Technical Solutions stated, “Since its inception, the NASSCOM CoE has been working to catalyse the start-up success. Startups are connected with NASSCOM CoE through physical and virtual incubation program, with the objective of exploring solution deployments with industry and government. The start-ups benefit immensely from fund generation opportunities and mentorship provided through the CoE platform. Program is fully supported by Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and Government of Haryana.”

Eminent dignitaries including Industry leaders, Academia, and State Government representatives and others graced the event with their esteemed presence and in-depth suggestions.

Startups like, Ramja Genosensor, Electron Electric Motors, NebulARC Technologies, Dentra, Vizara Technologies, Octobotics Tech, Core Data Networks, Elecbits technologies, Bharat Rohan, TechEagle Innovation, Vecors and Adivid among others showcased their innovations.