Express Computer


Traceable AI lands US$ 60 million Series B

News
By Express Computer
0 25

Traceable AI, an API security and observability company, has announced it has raised US$ 60 million in Series B funding. This new funding values Traceable AI at more than US$ 450 million. This investment round was led by Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), and other investors include Tiger Global Management and existing investors Unusual Ventures and BIG Labs. Traceable AI plans to use this round of funding to accelerate its next phase of growth by further investing in its product development and research efforts, expanding its sales and marketing teams, and expanding global sales.

“API security has become a major security and compliance concern for most companies. Traceable offers a fundamentally differentiated solution that provides coverage across the full DevSecOps software lifecycle — from API development and testing to runtime protection. The company is led by Jyoti Bansal and Sanjay Nagaraj, proven entrepreneurs who we have been fortunate to work with before. They listen to customer needs and know how to deliver software at scale,” said Steve Harrick, General Partner, IVP.

By leveraging the team’s expertise in distributed tracing and observability, Traceable AI is the only API security platform that discovers, manages and secures APIs for enterprise-level organizations. Their differentiated capabilities provide coverage for the most important API security use cases, including API discovery, sensitive data exfiltration, and detecting and blocking attacks such as account takeover, API abuse and API fraud.

“As we know, all businesses are run by software. Given that APIs are the core engine of any software model today, it’s imperative that we secure them to protect the business,” said John Vrionis, Partner, Unusual Ventures.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the Traceable team and their continued efforts to help enterprises secure their most important software asset – APIs,” adds John.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image