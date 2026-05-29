Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon C for entry-tier laptops

Qualcomm Technologies announced the Snapdragon C Platform, a new entry-tier processor designed to make modern personal computing more accessible to students, families, and small businesses. Snapdragon C delivers responsive performance, cool, quiet designs and incredible all-day battery life in entry-tier laptops targeting $300 and up.

Snapdragon C supports smooth web browsing, video streaming, and productivity. It also includes an integrated NPU for AI capabilities in the entry-tier. Snapdragon C is engineered for power efficient everyday computing experiences people rely on in entry-level laptops without sacrificing portability or all-day battery life.

The platform is designed for consistent performance of daily workloads in cool, quiet designs. “As costs rise and customer expectations evolve, Snapdragon C brings together value oriented computing, all-day battery life, AI capabilities and responsive performance in cool-quiet devices for expanded platform choice,” said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re delivering modern computing experiences that help our ecosystem reach new audiences and expanding access to reliable, efficient technology for students, families, customer-facing small businesses, and beyond.” Devices powered by Snapdragon C are expected to hit shelves later this year.

About Qualcomm: Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivalled connectivity.

Our Snapdragon platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.