OpenAI Codex sees rapid growth in India

On the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week today, OpenAI shared new data highlighting growing Codex adoption in India, as developers, founders, and professionals increasingly use AI to build, solve problems, and move faster from idea to execution.

Weekly active Codex users in India have grown 27x since the start of 2026, while daily interactions were up more than 20x by late April. India continues to be among the top five countries globally for Codex adoption and the top ten for Codex engagement.

The data also points to a broadening role for Codex in India. More than a quarter of the Codex requests are for non-coding tasks, reflecting growing usage beyond traditional software development workflows. People are using Codex to synthesize information, draft documents, automate daily research tasks, and organise workflows and communication.

This momentum builds on previously shared OpenAI data showing that India is already one of the world’s most active markets for advanced AI use. In February, OpenAI Signals found that Codex use for coding tasks in India was about 3x the global average, while coding-related questions were nearly 3x the global median.

While developers remain central to the story, Codex is also becoming relevant to a wider set of builders and professionals who want to turn ideas into working outcomes faster. This reflects a broader pattern in India: the country’s AI opportunity is increasingly less about capability, and more about expanding access to advanced tools and workflows already being embraced by its most sophisticated users.

“What’s exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster. Codex may have started as a coding product, but increasingly people are using it to move from intent to execution across almost all aspects of work. India already has one of the world’s strongest builder cultures, and the pace of adoption here reflects how actively people are building with leading-edge AI tools,” said Thomas Jeng, Head of Startups – APAC, OpenAI.

India’s adoption of Codex is also being reinforced by a fast-growing builder ecosystem and expanding enterprise adoption. OpenAI has previously announced Codex-related collaborations in India with companies including TCS, Infosys, and Razorpay across software engineering and enterprise workflows.