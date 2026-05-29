India’s regulated organisations now have a native answer to the database visibility crisis

ESDS Software Solution Limited today announced the availability of Enlight Jatayoo, a Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) platform purpose-built for India’s regulated industries. The platform addresses a critical and largely unresolved gap in enterprise data security: the absence of continuous, forensic-grade visibility at the database layer the final frontier where an organisation’s most sensitive data resides.

As India’s regulatory landscape grows more demanding with CERT-In mandating 180-day log retention, RBI tightening privileged access controls, and SEBI’s Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) expanding database audit obligations the pressure on CISOs, compliance heads, and DBA leaders to demonstrate real-time visibility into database activity has intensified. Yet, for most enterprises, the database layer remains the least monitored system in their security architecture.

Enlight Jatayoo is designed to resolve this. Built on an air-gap, fully on-premises architecture, the platform deploys without requiring a database restart eliminating the change management overhead and operational downtime risk that have historically made enterprise security deployments disruptive. No data leaves the customer’s infrastructure.

Piyush Somani, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited, said:

“Over 74% of confirmed data breaches globally involve access to privileged credentials or insider access and the database is the final destination in every one of those incidents. Organisations across every sector banking, government, healthcare, manufacturing — have invested heavily in perimeter security. Firewalls. Endpoint agents. SIEM platforms. But the database layer, where the actual data lives, has remained a blind spot. That blind spot is no longer acceptable. Regulatory mandates are tightening. Audit expectations are rising. And the threat is no longer theoretical. Enlight Jatayoo Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) platform is built on Indian soil, for Indian operating realities, deployable without disrupting a single production system. We believe the next decade of enterprise data security will be defined by how deeply organisations understand what is happening inside their databases. Enlight Jatayoo is how they find out.”

The Database Visibility Gap: Key Challenges

Organisations across sectors face a compounding set of challenges at the database security layer:

▪ No query-level visibility: Most organisations can detect a network intrusion but cannot identify which SQL query was executed, by whom, against which table. The database generates no native alert when a privileged user extracts millions of records.

▪ Insider threat and privileged access risk: DBAs, developers, and contractors hold unrestricted access to production databases. Without behavioural monitoring, anomalous access goes undetected until after a breach.

▪ Incomplete audit trails: Regulatory and internal audit mandates require tamper-proof, time-stamped logs. Most enterprises rely on native database logs that are neither immutable nor structured for forensic use.

▪ Deployment disruption: Security deployments typically demand database restarts and change management cycles, introducing risk that delays procurement and defers security improvement.

Enlight Jatayoo: A Unified Database Security Platform

Enlight Jatayoo functions as a single control plane for database activity visibility, privileged access monitoring, insider threat detection, and compliance reporting. It covers the database stack present across India’s banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, and enterprise technology sectors.

The platform enables organisations to monitor every query in real time with session-level granularity; detect and investigate insider threats through AI-assisted User Behaviour Analytics and forensic session replay; track DBA and privileged user activity including after-hours access and bulk data exports; generate immutable, compliance-ready audit trails; and maintain complete data sovereignty through air-gap, on-premises deployment with zero external data transmission.

Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, CMO and CHRO, ESDS Software Solution Limited, said:

“Across every sector we engage with banking, government, healthcare, manufacturing the pattern is the same: organisations are investing in perimeter security while the database layer remains unmonitored, unlogged, and undefended. Enlight Jatayoo changes that. It brings structure, accountability, and forensic clarity to the one layer that matters most backed by an in-country team that understands Indian regulatory timelines, audit cycles, and the operational realities our customers face every day.”

Enlight Jatayoo’s compliance architecture is aligned to India’s primary regulatory frameworks including RBI, SEBI, CERT-In, IRDAI, and the DPDP Act as well as international standards including PCI DSS and ISO 27001. Audit trail generation, log retention, privileged access monitoring, and incident reporting capabilities are mapped directly to each framework’s specific mandates, enabling organisations to meet compliance obligations without building custom monitoring infrastructure.