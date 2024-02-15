The new Schneider Electric easy UPS 3-phase 3M advanced leads in reliability, scalability, and simplicity

Schneider Electric recently introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase 3M Advanced, which is a robust uninterruptible power supply designed to protect critical loads. The UPS offers modular scalable architecture, making it an easy-to-install, easy-to-service, easy-to-configure, and easy-to-scale solution for small and medium data centres, as well as critical commercial and industrial applications. The product has a power range of 100-250 kW (400V) 3-Phase and is ideal for businesses that require reliable and efficient power supply. Made in India, this UPS provides reliable power with advanced features, robust electrical specs, and a compact design. Start-up service is included for optimal performance, quality, and safety.

This EcoStruxure-connected UPS is designed to be installed quickly and easily in your data center or electrical room. It features a wide operating temperature range and strong overload protection, all within a compact footprint. With its exceptional combination of low Total Cost of Ownership, competitive specifications, and ease of use, the Easy UPS 3M Advanced is the obvious choice for ensuring business continuity.

Easy UPS 3M Advanced is a highly reliable power supply system that delivers long-lasting performance and power stability. This EcoStruxure-connected UPS has a modular architecture, advanced product features, and robust electrical specifications. It offers a wide operating temperature range and strong overload protection in a compact design. The scalability feature allows you to expand your system gradually, while internal redundancy options enhance availability. Additionally, the startup service optimizes your system’s performance, quality, and safety.

Sharing his thoughts on the product, Mr. Sachin Bhalla, Vice President, Secure Power Division, India and SAARC, Schneider Electric, said, It gives me immense pleasure to introduce the Made in India, Easy UPS 3-Phase 3M Advanced, a product specially designed for the Indian market. Schneider Electric has been a trusted partner in the industrial electrical and electronic space for over six decades, and our newest addition to the family is built on our strength of Innovation. The newest UPS promises unmatched reliability, continuous power monitoring to mitigate fluctuations, and connected tech, providing low downtimes and increased efficiency to customers. This product is the ideal solution for businesses seeking optimised capital expenditure, competitive specifications, and ease of use to ensure business continuity.