TiE Mumbai organises a think tank event with Amitabh Kant where Unicorns will deliberate on corporate governance in the startup space

As Indian unicorns and startups are beginning to mark their presence in the world, corporate governance remains a critical imperative. Keeping this in mind, TiE Mumbai along with Nishith Desai Associates and the Indian presidency of the G-20 2023 is organizing an exclusive think tank event in Imaginarium Aligunjan, Alibaug on Saturday, April 29, 2023 (9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m. IST). This event is also supported by Startup20. Over 30 unicorns and top venture capital funds are expected to gather for this private enclave.

This event will be conducted under the guidance of Amitabh Kant, Government of India- G-20 Sherpa, and International lawyer Nishith Desai, Founder, Nishith Desai Associates & Board Member TiE Mumbai. This conference will be aimed at improving India’s corporate governance brand and creating new benchmarks not only for India but also for G20 nations.

Nishith Desai, Founder, Nishith Desai Associates and Board Member- TiE Mumbai said, “Good Governance is a critical issue for Startups. This think tank will have Unicorns, soonicorns, investors, and experts deliberating upon benchmarks and standards that India Startups should set and adhere to in order to succeed. Good Governance leads to trust, which is the hallmark of any good business. Indian startups and new age Tech businesses are globally renowned for their products and services; hence it is imperative that we position ourselves as a stickler for High Standards of Corporate Governance as we strive to build a global brand.”

Amitabh Kant will be addressing the gathering on shaping the standards of corporate governance for India Inc. to go global and set benchmarks for other members of the G-20 group. Chintan Vaishnav, Chairman- of Startup20 Engagement Group under G20, and Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, AVSM, NM would also be sharing their views and experiences on Inculcating a culture of creativity and discipline in Corporate Governance. Vivek Pandit, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Co will be joining them and will speak on the New Bar for Governance in Private Markets. This will be followed by a square table discussion where leaders would express their views, ideas, and experience on how to position Indian unicorns as a well-governed corporate community.