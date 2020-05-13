To Create Learning Content, Adda247 collaborates with Indic-AI

Read Article

Delivering on its mission of empowering students through easy access to quality education, Adda247, India’s largest and fastest-growing education-technology company, has joined forces with Indic-AI to provide optimum learning content to the countless differently-abled students of the country. The EduTech giant shall provide pedagogical content to the innovative and tech-driven foundation Indic-AI which will then be processed into usable content for visually impaired students by optimizing AI and Deep Learning.

This noble business coalition will prove immensely beneficial in overcoming the challenges that prevent the financial and educational mainstreaming of differently-abled individuals. This partnership will help to solve the central problem which is the unavailability of specialized tailored and suitable educational programs i.e. proper curriculum and learning materials both in terms of content and format, which are adapted to the learning needs of the differently-abled.

The initiative which focuses on providing easy to use and grasp knowledgeable content to a plethora of differently-abled students will commence and convene in distinct phases. This year, the edutech partners will concentrate on creating content specifically for the visually impaired that is students with on carving specialized content over 40% vision. The next year will delve on providing high-quality content to the mobility impaired and hearing and speech impaired students. The visually impaired students can readily access the content through a screen reader embedded on their laptop/mobile phones.

The free online registration which offers free content by Indic-AI will open on 15th May,2020. Adda247 envisions to become the first and largest accessible education platform in India providing accessible content to over 2 million differently-abled individuals in the age group of 5-29 years.

Commenting on the remarkable association, Mr Anil Nagar, founder of Adda247 said, “As a student-centric edutech firm we have always strived to deliver the best of content and innovation to our users. This joint initiative will help us further in justifying our purpose and realizing the business objectives. By providing ready to use streamlined content to the differently-abled students of our country, we are only performing our duteous task of serving the millions of students in the country, each with their own needs.

Commenting on the highly enterprising venture, Ms. Sarita Chand, Founder of Indic-AI said,” Indic-AI’s partnership with the leading mainstream edutech company Adda247 will help in forging a specialized content that is instantly accessible to differently-abled students. This will enable them to pursue high quality education while also providing them opportunities of mentorship and employment support for them to gain financial independence. We are incorporating Deep Learning and Technology based solutions to reduce the cost footprint of making content accessible and to make our offerings scalable. This noble initiative will go a long way in towards empowering the differently-abled students of India”

