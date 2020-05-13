In Order To Simplify Data Centers, Dell Technologies Delivers the Power of Open Source Networking

Read Article

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is announcing Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Dell Technologies, a new set of fully supported open source networking solutions that help enterprises modernize and simplify the operations and management of their data centers at scale.

As organizations increasingly rely on modern hybrid cloud models to do business, the historically monolithic and proprietary approach to networking has created inefficiencies and unneeded complexity. Dell Technologies is building off the work Microsoft spearheaded as part of the Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) open source project. By integrating SONiC into the DNA of the Dell EMC PowerSwitch Open Networking hardware, Dell’s Enterprise SONiC Distribution removes complexity and creates an agile and flexible network through an approach built on open standards.

“Our customers tell us that, while a hybrid cloud approach is critical to their success, they struggle to maintain and scale their networks, and manage them to effectively avoid multiple points of failure,” said Tom Burns, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Integrated Products & Solutions. “By breaking switch software into multiple, containerized components, we are providing enterprises the means to drastically simplify the management of massive and complex networks and increase availability in a cloud model.”

With commercial-grade support for Dell’s Enterprise SONiC Distribution, cloud providers and large enterprises have a new level of production-tested tools, services and support that previously required significant internal investment technology support teams. It gives customers support for full-stack solutions with enterprise capabilities and advanced functionality.

Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. said, “SONiC is a leading open-source network switch OS, empowering customers with modern and efficient cloud networking software. We’re pleased to see Dell bringing enterprise support to their customers.”

Dell Technologies provides a broad selection of open network operating systems, giving customers the ability to choose the hardware and software platform that best suits their priorities and take advantage of the benefits of open source innovation without sacrificing support or security and eases of integration into their own IT environments.





