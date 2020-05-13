Strategic Partnership Between Infosys and NICE Actimize to Offer End-to-End Financial Crime Solutions

Read Article

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and a leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, today announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration. This global partnership will allow Infosys to offer its best-in-class delivery capabilities and resell NICE Actimize’s end-to-end financial crime software solutions through either a cloud or on-premises environment to a growing customer base around the world.

Leveraging their respective experiences across financial crime management, NICE Actimize and Infosys will provide their market leading regulatory and compliance solutions and services to support multiple industry sectors. Among the benefits of this collaborative approach, client organizations will create an efficient path to overcome emerging and rapidly evolving digital threats, and improve operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional customer experience.

This offering will include ‘Infosys Actimize Digital Suite’, a set of accelerators designed for faster time to market and predictability in implementation. Combined with a cloud offering, it will also help in reducing cost of ownership. This proposition encompassing both software and services will further reduce vendor management efforts for clients.

Ajay Vij, Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services Business EMEA for Infosys, said, “We look forward to elevating our partnership with NICE Actimize, known for its market-leading financial crime solutions. Leveraging Infosys SaaS and managed services powered by NICE Actimize, we will be able to deliver significant value for our clients by focusing on three key dimensions – speed, cost savings, and future-proofing. NICE Actimize’s financial crime leadership combined with Infosys’ proven expertise in delivering business solutions will create significant efficiencies for financial services organizations.”

Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize, said, “We believe that this powerful partnership will rapidly expand our network of NICE Actimize’s financial crime, data intelligence and cloud solutions at a critical time, while allowing us to provide enhanced customer support and services across the globe. We welcome the opportunity to roll out our leading financial crime solutions within Infosys’ massive network.”

