ToneTag hires industry veteran Anil Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer

ToneTag, a sound-based proximity communications and payment services provider, has announced the appointment of Anil Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer. Through this strategic hiring, ToneTag has added to its leadership team a domain leader holding over 20 years of rich experience in the fields of disruptive technology, especially in software development. At ToneTag, Anil aims to optimize the existing tech stack to make the leading-edge product more robust and scalable.

Anil moves to ToneTag after leading several high-performing technology teams and delivering optimum software solutions at leading organizations including Oracle and i2 Technologies. Through his previous roles, he has gained deep insights into the development of technological products for innovation-driven domain players. He is an alumnus of prestigious institutions including IIT-Delhi and IIM-Bangalore, where he forged the foundation of his prolific career in the technological realm.

Speaking on his appointment, Kumar Abhishek, CEO & co-founder, ToneTag, said, “At this juncture of exponential growth for ToneTag, we are fortunate to have on board an industry veteran such as Anil. ToneTag’s stellar growth thus far, has been a result of our constant focus on the uptake and development of leading technologies. As we look at major expansion over the next few years, we required an able leader with superlative industry experience to bolster our growth. We are looking forward to leveraging Anil’s unique expertise and insights to cause further disruption in the global digital payments space. Needless to say, we wish Anil the very best for his journey as CTO at ToneTag.”

Anil Kumar added, “I am thrilled to join this disruptive brand which is leading the ongoing revolution in the digital payments landscape of India and across the globe. While its existing product has already revolutionized the industry with its one-of-a-kind ‘data over sound’ approach, I aim to transform it into a more scalable and diverse product. I also plan to enhance the existing R&D center and instill best practices for software development. It is exhilarating to be a part of an organization that is working towards transforming India into a truly digital economy with a product that permeates across numerous geographies and socio-economic sectors.”

Bengaluru-based ToneTag has made massive headway in the global digital payments space. The company has filed 13 global patents while shipping its marquee product RetailPOD to the Middle East, South-East Asia, North America and some parts of Africa. Working closely with leading names of the financial industry including MasterCard, Finacle, ICICI Pockets, FreeCharge, Yes Pay, Bank of Baroda, and AirTel Money, the company is enabling payments & proximity customer engagement services globally. ToneTag is currently escalating its value proposition to a wider global audience, mandating the appointment of industry experts such as Anil to amplify technological deployment and spruce-up its leadership ranks.

