TRAI Chairman R S Sharma bets big on 5G

With digital media on a roll in recent times, the TRAI chairman Ram Sevak Sharma is finding a bright future ahead with the 5G spectrum. Speaking at the India Digital Summit, organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Sharma said that, 5G will be the digital tomorrow of this nation of fast growing internet consumers.

“5G spectrum, unlike the previous spectrums of 2G, 3G and 4G will not be focusing on high speed or connectivity only. Rather it will be an important and horizontal platform where multiple applications will ride fine, especially the real-time and M2M apps, because of the very little latency feature,” Sharma said.

Sharma, was positive and hopeful about the Government’s regulations and policies, and believes that the huge investments required by the 5G spectrum and infrastructure to be available to entire India can be possible by favourable initiatives taken by the Government.

Talking about the Changing Landscape of Digital Concept in India, Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama digital and Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment were of the opinion that estimated 500 million internet users will be subscribing to a bouquet of content in the next 5years, in which videos will be in the driver’s seat. While the catch up content from television is less consumed, both find that short form contents are in vogue these days. While web series are likely to be less consumed in full and Indian audience mostly up for it to stay in loop or be a part of conversations, Neeraj and Hiren exuded confidence about the increasing audience pull of original contents in the OTT platforms of Indian market.

According to Sundar Madakshira, Head-Marketing Adobe India, now people buy an experience instead of a product and hence it’s important to make it communicating, long-lasting, trusted, delightful and yet available at an affordable price.

