Express BFSI Digital Innovation Awards Announced

As a special recognition for outstanding work in BDA, the HDFC Bank bagged 'Leadership Award for Outstanding Initiatives in Big Data / Analytics'

By Abhishek Raval
The Express Computer’s BFSI Digital Innovation Awards were announced today at the BFSI Technology Conclave in Pune. The first set of awards were announced in categories – Enterprise Mobility, Data Center, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Security, Blockchain and Enterprise Applications. As a special recognition for outstanding work in BDA, the HDFC Bank bagged ‘Leadership Award for Outstanding Initiatives in Big Data / Analytics’

The awards were conferred by Shyam Lodh, VP- Sales, Syndrome Technologies and Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India. The second set of awards will be announced tomorrow at the second day of the conference.

At the BFSI Technology Conclave, the opening keynote was delivered by Ritesh Pai, CDO, Yes Bank followed by sessions from Gururaj Rao, CIO, Mahindra Finance (The potential of Blockchain and RPA); Mohan Bhat, MD, Accops (Enabling Trust with Zero Trust Networks); Pete Yamasaki, Regional Vice President- APAC, Druva (Data Management & Compliance in the Cloud Era – Get value from your data);

Two panel discussions were organised: Panel Discussion on Best practices from digitisation – Lessons from the masters moderated by Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India. The panelists include Gangadhar S J, Head – Technology, Digit General Insurance; Goutam Datta, CI&TO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company; Gaurav Zutshi, CDO, Aditya Birla Capital. The second panel discussion was titled Competing the digital era: Perspective from digital thought leaders, moderated by Ritesh Pai, CDO, Yes Bank and the panelists include Geeta Singh, DGM – IT, Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank; Prasanna Lohar, Head – Innovation & Architecture, DCB Bank; Balakrishnan A, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services and Biswabrata Chakravorty, CTO, IndusInd Bank

Winner Organisation Category
Reliance Home Finance Enterprise Mobility
RBL Bank Enterprise Mobility
Punjab National Bank Enterprise Mobility
Kotak Mahindra Bank Enterprise Mobility
TransUnion CIBIL Data Centers
Axis Capital Limited Data Centers
IDFC Bank Data Centers
HDFC Bank Artificial Intelligence – Chatbots
Syndicate Bank Artificial Intelligence – Chatbots
HDFC Bank Artificial Intelligence – Referral Clearence
ICICI Lombard Artificial Intelligence
Aegon Life Enterprise Security
ACKO General Insurance Enterprise Security
Bajaj Finance Enterprise Security
ICICI Bank Blockchain
IndusInd Bank Blockchain
HDFC Bank Leadership Award for Outstanding Initiatives in Big Data / Analytics)
DCB Bank Enterprise Applications

Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities. He can be reached at abhishek.raval@expressindia.com

