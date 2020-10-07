Tripadvisor launches Menu Connect for restaurants, to manage their online presence

Read Article

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, today launched Menu Connect, an online listings management solution that enables restaurants to easily publish, update and manage their menu and business information across an expansive network of sites. Menu Connect utilises SinglePlatform’s industry-leading technology that was acquired by Tripadvisor in December 2019. Today’s launch expands the U.S. and Canada-based solution to restaurants all around the world.

For restaurants, the accuracy of information online, particularly menu information, is crucial to attracting new diners. A recent study showed that 80% of consumers lose trust in local businesses if they see incorrect or inconsistent information posted online2. However, updating menus all over the internet takes time that busy restaurateurs don’t have, especially now as they implement creative health and cleanliness measures to safely welcome back guests.

Menu Connect takes one important task off their plate: syndicating the information diners search for about a restaurant – including its location, hours, photos AND menus – across the internet to many popular restaurant discovery sites and apps, including Tripadvisor, Google, Yelp and more. Restaurateurs can use Menu Connect to view, add or change their menu, see a list of websites where their menu has been published, and even update the menu information displayed on their restaurant’s own website, all from one platform.

“With the abundance of day-to-day responsibilities restaurant owners face, marketing and updating business information online is the last thing on owners’ minds, yet it is often the deciding factor for diners looking for somewhere to eat,” said Martin Verdon-Roe, General Manager of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor. “Menu Connect is a simple solution to make restaurateurs’ life easier, so that they can spend less time behind the computer and more time serving their guests a fantastic dining experience,” he added.

