TRST01 launches India's 1st ever Blockchain-enabled Global ESG Tool – Footprint

News
By Express Computer
TRST01 (TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Pvt. Limited), a leading blockchain climate-tech company, announces the launch of Footprint- the World’s 1st ESG Blockchain automation tool.

It is a cutting-edge ESG automation tool designed to help organizations monitor, measure, analyze and report their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. This will be the first Global ESG automation tool product using the web3 interface (Blockchain). The Footprint ESG automation tool has been developed to meet the growing demand for transparency and accountability in an organisation’s sustainability practices. With the tool’s advanced features and functionalities, businesses can easily track their ESG performance and report their progress to stakeholders, investors and customers.

Another essential feature of Footprint is its supply chain management reporting. The tool allows companies to track and report their suppliers’ ESG performance, providing a comprehensive view of their supply chain sustainability practices. This feature is crucial as companies increasingly recognize the importance of responsible sourcing and sustainable supply chain practices. Footprint by TRST01 has been designed keeping in mind an organization’s triple bottom line – People, Planet and Prosperity. This simple easy-to-use tool helps companies track and report on their ESG performance, supporting their efforts to reduce their environmental impact, promote social responsibility and foster economic growth.

“We must take responsibility and action to create an environmentally, socially and economically positive corporate footprint. It’s a new beginning for reliable and automated environmental impact measurements powered and secured by blockchain. We make big promises at climate treaties and commit to ambitious goals to cut down on emissions, but are we even close enough to our sustainability targets? We must take responsibility and action to create an environmentally, socially and economically positive corporate footprint. Footprint by Trst01 is a game-changer to help you do just that”, said Prabir Mishra, CEO of TRST01

Footprint by TRST01 follows the latest ESG reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). It also in sync with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to provide a comprehensive view of an organisation’s ESG performance. One of the critical features of Footprint is its industry-specific content that offers customized materiality topics arrangement. This feature enables companies to report the most relevant ESG metrics and critical issues for more meaningful engagement with investors, customers and other stakeholders.

The ESG automation tool is blockchain-enabled, providing a secure and transparent way to verify the accuracy, authenticity and reliability of the ESG data. This is particularly important as companies face increasing scrutiny and pressure to disclose accurate ESG information.

“Footprint is a vital tool for any company committed to sustainability and social responsibility,” said Mr. Suraj Teja, COO of TRST01. “With its advanced features, industry-specific content, and blockchain-enabled data integrity verification, ‘Footprint’ is poised to become the leading go-to ESG automation tool for companies looking to enhance their sustainability practices which will eventually reflect positively in their profits and prosperity.”

