Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Truecaller partners with Delhi Police to enhance cyber safety awareness and safeguard digital communication

Truecaller partners with Delhi Police to enhance cyber safety awareness and safeguard digital communication

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Truecaller, the leading global communications and Caller ID platform has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Delhi Police to combat the growing incidents of cybercrime, impersonation, and fraud, and promote safety in communication. This significant partnership aims to raise awareness about cyber safety to empower Delhi citizens with tips to improve safety in digital communication.

As part of this collaboration, starting today citizens will have access to all verified phone numbers of Delhi Police on Truecaller’s Government Directory Services. In addition, Truecaller will provide technical support to the Delhi Police in conducting cyber safety training for police personnel and vulnerable sections of society – including women, first-time internet users and college students. Truecaller & Delhi Police will also continuously share critical information through their social channels to equip citizens with knowledge of good practices to create a safer digital communication experience.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership with Truecaller, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner, Licensing & Legal Division, Perception Management & Media Cell, Project Implementation & Technology, Delhi Police, said: “Cybercrimes are a growing menace in today’s times as bad elements in society are finding newer ways to cause harm to the common citizen. People of all genders, ages, income groups, locations, etc. are at risk of cybercrimes, making it a high-priority issue for us. I think the Government Directory Services by Truecaller is an important addition to the arsenal that citizens have at their disposal to make informed decisions by verifying the identities of Police officers to avoid harm in their digital communications. I am confident that this partnership with Truecaller will enhance cyber safety and build on our earlier work together on this agenda.”

Sharing her thoughts on the partnership, Ms. Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs, Truecaller, said: “We are excited to partner with Delhi Police to forward our joint mission to improve safety in digital communication by empowering mobile users to become responsible Digital nagariks. Truecaller users will be able to access verified numbers of Delhi Police officers through our Government Directory Services for better delivery of citizen services and tackle impersonation, one of the key causes leading to frauds. To date, our cyber safety training program has benefited over 1.6 million people nationwide, and we’re excited to extend this initiative to the citizens of Delhi to do our part to support the government’s “Stay Safe Online” campaign.

Truecaller is scheduled to conduct the first CyberWise training session under the partnership for Delhi Police personnel on March 18th later this week.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image