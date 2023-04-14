Express Computer

UiPath quickens modernization of application delivery infrastructure for NTT DOCOMO

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company,  announced that NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s largest telecommunications company, has leveraged the UiPath Test Suite to enhance its application delivery infrastructure and improve operational efficiency. UiPath Test Suite accelerates digital transformation through enterprise automation. It combines the world’s leading AI-powered automation platform technology with best-of-breed testing capabilities to sustainably accelerate scaling through proactive testing, cross-enterprise collaboration, and a consistent approach to creating and deploying automation.

NTT DOCOMO’s services and application delivery use numerous infrastructure systems to support their extensive operations in Japan. However, these systems are becoming legacy infrastructure given that they’ve been implemented for more than thirty years.

In response to this, the company’s Service Design Department, which is responsible for their platform and system development, established a Legacy System Structural Reform project in 2019 to enhance infrastructure systems that have been in use for over ten years. After evaluating various test automation tools, NTT DOCOMO decided to implement the UiPath Test Suite given its ability to test mobile applications, which also includes a server-side testing tool that’s capable of testing both the application and server operation in a single pass.

In addition, the Service Design Department often conducts connection testing to verify the functionalities of mobile device applications. However, as the mobile applications were developed by different departments within the company or external vendors, the team faced challenges in conducting detailed test processes as they lacked the relevant technical expertise. To this end, NTT DOCOMO turned to UiPath to automate the testing process.

Since deploying the UiPath Test Suite in 2021, the Service Design Department has significantly reduced the mobile application test time in the learning, specification creation and execution processes from two weeks to several days. The UiPath Test Suite has also helped increase the frequency of mobile application releases from quarterly to bi-weekly. Additionally, the team was also able to perform a full test in one hour as compared to taking an entire day prior to implementing the UiPath Test Suite.

On the other hand, the responsibility of testing was managed by single personnel called the Test Master in the past. With the UiPath Test Suite, multiple team members are now able to share test creations, eliminating the pressure for a single person to create all the tests. As a result, the number of test scenarios that can be developed has steadily increased. To date, eighty test scenarios have already been developed for testing the delivery infrastructure. As a next step, NTT DOCOMO is planning to expand test automation to other platforms in its Service Design Department.

Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, UiPath said, “We are pleased to play an integral role in NTT DOCOMO’s automation journey, by helping them increase operational efficiency and drive better business outcomes. We will continue to support NTT DOCOMO in democratizing automation and building the foundation for continuous and evolving innovation as they widen their automation efforts in other business areas.

