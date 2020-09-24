Unicommerce expands its footprint in Singapore and Jakarta

Read Article

Unicommerce, India‘s largest e-commerce focused SaaS platform, today opened its door to the South-east Asia market by expanding operations in Singapore and Jakarta. After establishing a strong foothold in India, the company aims to target e-commerce companies and etailers across South-East Asia with its new offices in Singapore and Jakarta.

Currently, Unicommerce is serving companies in the Philippines and Vietnam markets and soon will be adding other emerging e-commerce markets of South-East Asia. With this, the company aims to increase its international business and double its contribution to overall company revenue by next year.

Unicommerce commenced its international operations by expanding first in the Middle-East in 2018 and now with two new offices, it plans to strengthen its offerings and presence in the Middle-east and South-East Asia markets. Unicommerce is one of the very few SaaS start-ups of India which has been able to establish its niche in India with the aim of simplifying e-commerce selling across the globe. The company is a market leader in e-commerce SaaS platform processing over 20% of India’s e-commerce volume. The company has been successful in providing the best-in-class e-commerce selling solutions like inventory management, warehouse management & automation and order management.

Speaking on expansion in South-East Asia, Kapil Makhija CEO Unicommerce said “We are ecstatic to extend our footprint with our new offices in Singapore and Jakarta. We believe our deep understanding of simplifying e-commerce selling coupled with our operational and technological capabilities will be the game changer for us in the region. The region holds a lot of importance for us and will be key to our overall growth trajectory in the e-commerce segment. We are glad to welcome our new teams and I am confident they will play a key role in developing a deep-rooted presence to make us one of the leading players in the region.”

