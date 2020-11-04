Unicorn India Ventures invests in AI driven Insuretech startup Fedo

Read Article

Mumbai-based early stage VC Fund house Unicorn India Ventures has announced its 5th investment from INR 400 crore Fund II in Fedo, a Bangalore – based cutting edge Insuretech player for the new generation which has built an AI/ML platform that leverages the power of deep tech and medical research to automate underwriting in the health and life insurance sector. The company has raised US$ 1 million in a Pre Series A from UIV. The round saw participation from SEA fund along with Ashish Mehrotra (Former MD CEO, Max Bupa).

Fedo, founded in 2017 by Prasanth Madavana and Arun Mallavarapu, is spearheading the next generation of artificial intelligence powered health insurance insights with partners around the globe bringing together a unique understanding of health risks and the required coverage combined with industry knowledge across three continents.

It uses a cutting edge computer vision and AI algorithms to help insurers enhance sales, reduce costs and enrich the quality of their portfolio.

“Fedo Score” their proprietary AI based health score has been developed by medical professionals and data scientists using 250 plus medical studies, 1.5M claims and analysing over 50 million global health records.

Prasanth Madavana, Co-founder, Fedo says, “Our vision is to offer AI backed solutions to insurance providers, which enables early identification of potential health risks by using non invasive methods thereby reducing out of pocket expenditures of individuals and making insurance accessible, affordable and personalised.”

Apart from helping health and life insurance companies with data driven smart portfolio management, Fedo also supports population risk predictions, partnering with health departments of local governments in India and abroad.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures says, “India is one of the most under-insured countries in the World. A big reason for this is that many people may want to take insurance but they don’t know which product works for them or covers ailments. Fedo has the capability to deploy AI and assess your health related risks. With Covid situation entering into the community stage in India and coming back in the 2nd wave in other large countries, the awareness about getting a health cover is on the rise. Insurtech players like Fedo are positioned right to leverage this trend.”

