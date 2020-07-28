Using digital platforms, Castrol India conducts massive reach-out exercise with key stakeholders

Read Article

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of digitisation at the fore with physical movement of people getting curtailed as never before. It has left an indelible mark on how digitisation can support. The companies announcing their Q1, FY21 results are touching upon how digitisation has helped them in thes difficult times and Express Computer gives you exclusive coverage on what the top management is saying about the role digitisation has played; digital efforts undertaken by them

Castrol announced its Q1, FY21 results and in its address to the shareholders, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India spoke about Castrol India’s performance

and determination, while being focused towards three priorities – protecting our people,

supporting communities and protecting the financial health of our business in these difficult

times.

The company has been focused on the strategic deliveries during this period. “With digitization unfolding as the new normal, we leveraged digital to build a strong virtual connect and advocacy amongst several key stakeholders,” says Sangwan.

During the quarter, an online Castrol Super Mechanic Academy was initiated with a live classroom which upskilled over 35,000 mechanics and independent workshop owners to help them make a stronger comeback to business. Castrol also reached out to 28,000 customers with its Industrial Restart Offer designed to support customers as and when they resume production post lockdown. Similarly, Castrol India connected with over 50 key dealerships through virtual trainings in the franchise workshop channel and had the first virtual webinar for industrial customers on rust preventives which saw over 700 participants.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]