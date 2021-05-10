Vertiv India announces ‘Summer Bumper 2021 Offer’ program

Read Article

Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the ‘Summer Bumper 2021’ program. This program will offer Network Solution Partners (NSP) and Value Added Resellers (VAR) channel partners in India the opportunity to earn redeemable PAYBACK loyalty program points for sales of Vertiv Liebert small and micro uninterruptible power supply (UPS) up to 20 kVA. It offers channel partners the chance to redeem PAYBACK points for multiple slabs ranging between INR 25,000 to INR 25,00,000. This program is valid for a time period of three months from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

Vertiv’s association with PAYBACK, India’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, presents a great opportunity for NSPs and VARs to enhance their earnings driven by a surge in the demand in the new calendar year. The program is valid for sales through Vertiv’s national distributors: Compuage, Ingram Micro, and Savex. To redeem points, partners login to www.PAYBACK.in with the PAYBACK number provided to them by Vertiv after registering at www.partners.vertiv.com/English/.

Commenting on the offer, Gopakumar Ambujakshan, Director, Product Management (Small and Micro UPS), Vertiv, India said, “We are constantly introducing programs to keep our channel partners motivated and engaged. Now, with work from home and remote operations, the need for reliable power solutions has become critical to every business. Hence, through such initiatives, we extend our continuous support to our partners and reward them for their excellent work during these challenging times.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]