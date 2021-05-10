Express Computer


iCreate incubated startups develop augmented healthcare solutions for hospitals to battle Covid-19

iCreate incubated startups develop augmented healthcare solutions for hospitals to battle Covid-19

India’s battle against Covid-19 is peaking at the moment with daily tolls breaking records. At this crucial juncture, iCreate has announced the launch of critical health-tech devices developed by three respective startups incubated with the institution. The devices will help in altering ICU ventilators to host multiple patients at the same time and augmenting large scale oxygen supply chains. Furthermore, these devices are ready for mass deployment to support healthcare institutions and hospitals to optimise their resources to the fullest immediately.

Developed by Social Hardware, 3D printed splitter is a unique ventilator expansion device that allows a single ventilator to support up to two or four patients during a time of acute equipment shortage. The splitter is available either in 1 x 2 or 1 x 4 model, making it possible to host two or four patients on the same equipment, respectively. Specifically designed to bypass ventilator deficiency, these 3D printed devices can be developed using already available materials or materials from the existing medical devices and produced at minimum cost.

Talking about the innovations, Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate said, “We are going through the toughest of times, with morbid news coming in at all hours. With the healthcare system in the country being stretched thin, deploying pragmatic technological interventions is the need of the hour.” 

“The most pressing need being an augmented O2 supply chain across the country. Having an IoT backed platform to remotely monitor and audit oxygen supply alongside devices like ventilator splitters, respiratory valves and lost cost oxygen generators will support India’s existing infrastructure and help us utilise our resources to the maximum. It is during this period that we can truly bank on technology and our innovation ecosystem to alleviate the situation and help us manage it better,” added Jalote.


