RapiPay to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination search and registration through its website and app

RapiPay Fintech, one of the assisted payments fintech companies has reiterated its commitment to the society by facilitating Covid-19 vaccination registration through its agent app and website. Currently, RapiPay’s B2B app has more than five Lakhs installs from retailers and merchants.

RapiPay has used a tool on its website and app that redirects users to Covid vaccination data available on CoWIN website on a live basis. Lakhs of RapiPay agents access this app daily to serve crores of customers for payments, AEPS and remittance services. Using the same app, the agents will be able to seamlessly assist their customers to check vaccination availability in their area and accordingly register for the vaccination slot.

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country at a faster pace and to overcome this pandemic, the public at large needs to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Commenting on this announcement, Yogendra Kashyap, CEO, RapiPay said, “In this hour of need, all of us must do our bit to combat this pandemic. Millions of non tech users, especially in the rural markets, might not be able to register on CoWIN or Aarogya setu app on their own. With this initiative, their vaccination registration can be facilitated through our direct business outlets (DBOs) who use RapiPay daily for their business. We are hopeful that with this facility a lot of people will not crowd the immunisation center and help maintain social distance which is the need of the hour.”

