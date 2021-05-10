Express Computer


Astra Security launches turnkey security scan and penetration testing solution

Astra Security has announced a new version of their Security Audit (VAPT) solution that delivers application security and compliance for customers who are increasingly facing security complex challenges and data breaches due to improperly implemented security measures for their internet-facing applications. The recently launched security scan solution by Astra Security provides customers with a centralised platform for vulnerability assessment and management. 

The solution is designed to offer security audits for a range of applications including but not limited to web apps, mobile apps, APIs, cloud infrastructures and IT / network infrastructures. 

“We have done hundreds of security audits over the last few years for organisations ranging from pre-launch startups to public companies. Managing the found vulnerabilities and getting developers to actually fix them is a key challenge for every organisation. Bottomline is that developer time is precious. Our new security scan makes pentests a breeze. CXO’s always have a birds eye view of their security posture and developers can collaborate with our security engineers in real time under each vulnerability so that context is never lost. Most importantly, this ensures vulnerabilities are fixed in days not months or years. In the end, that is what really counts,” said Shikhil Sharma, CEO and Founder, Astra Security. 


