Videonetics announces technology integration with Future Fibre Technologies

Read Article

Videonetics, an AI and DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP) announces the integration of its Intelligent VMS 3.0 with Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) of Future Fibre Technologies (FFT).

The technology integration will empower users to monitor zone alarms and videos from a centralised system, providing further situational awareness, maximising preparedness and response to perimeter breach or sabotage.

Furthermore, they can view real-time notification of intrusion alerts on the map along with multiple video streams that capture the movement at the scene and vision of the nearby area, everything in a single unified user interface of the video management system.

“Our mission is to build strong ecosystem relationships and collaboration, hence making our technology accessible to everyone and making the world a safer, smarter and happier place. This technology integration deepens our long standing and mutually beneficial relationship with FFT, bringing ‘true’ value to our customers and partners, by delivering comprehensive solutions to unlock new possibilities for vertical markets,” expressed Avinash J Trivedi, VP, Business Development, Videonetics.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]