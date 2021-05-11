Express Computer


Embracing the Hybrid Future with Mr. Karan Kirpalani

Live Fireside Chat in association with NTT

In this video, know about the key factors driving growth of hybrid cloud and why are more and more organisations moving towards a hybrid working model. Also, know about the role of security and compliance in hybrid cloud planning.

Featured Speaker:
+ Karan Kirpalani, Cloud Evangelist, NTT Ltd. in India

Moderator:
+ Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group


