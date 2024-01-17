Express Computer

Vertiv Projects Doubling of Global Manufacturing Capacity for Switchgear, Busway and Integrated Modular Solutions to Support Increased Demand

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Vertiv announced that the company has increased capacity of its switchgear, busway and integrated modular solutions (IMS) business by more than 100% since acquiring the E&I Engineering and PowerBar Gulf switchgear, busway and IMS business in November 2021, and anticipates further doubling capacity with expansions through the end of 2025.

The expansion plans enable Vertiv to support current commitments and accelerating customer demand for data center power infrastructure, especially for colocation and hyperscale sites, including applications for AI and high-performance compute.

In the two years since the acquisition of E&I Engineering and PowerBar Gulf, Vertiv has expanded its global manufacturing footprint for switchgear, busbar and modular power solutions by opening new facilities and adding production to existing facilities, resulting in more than 1,000 additional production jobs through 2023.

With additional expansion plans underway, Vertiv expects to more than double capacity for its switchgear, busbar and modular solutions capacity in the next two years.

“When we acquired the switchgear and busway business to complete our end-to-end power management portfolio for data centers and other critical commercial and industrial applications, we anticipated the product set would enable us to deliver greater value and superior solutions for our customers,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “With the surging growth of data traffic, reinforced by rapid AI acceleration, current demand is exceeding the projections that we formulated at the time of the E&I acquisition. Vertiv is meeting the demand acceleraction by investing in capacity in key areas and locations, scaling our operations worldwide and flexibly meeting future demand for power management.”

Albertazzi further noted that the acceleration of AI and other high performance compute is generating demand for capacity and innovation across the company’s offering portfolio, including power, thermal management, and prefabricated modular solutions. “Investing in additional capacity in all global regions aligns with our strategy to enable the growth of the industry and to build a resilient supply chain,” said Albertazzi.

Vertiv’s switchgear, busbar and IMS capacity expansion through increased utilisation and footprint expansion is happening in South Carolina (United States), Mexico, Slovakia, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

