Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  YES BANK marks historic milestone: Becomes first Indian Bank to conduct Export Finance Transaction on RXIL’s ITFS Platform

YES BANK marks historic milestone: Becomes first Indian Bank to conduct Export Finance Transaction on RXIL’s ITFS Platform

NewsBFSI
By Sayantan Mondal
0 6

YES BANK becomes the first Indian Bank to execute an export finance transaction on the International Trade Financing Services Platform (ITFS) of RXIL Global IFSC Limited (RXIL), a leading cross-border fintech company registered under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). This strategic partnership facilitates arranging credit for exporters & importers from both Indian and Global Institutions through Factoring, Forfaiting, and other trade financing services at competitive pricing with quick turnaround using a digital platform. This is the first transaction on the ITFS platform in collaboration with any bank in the country.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Ajay Rajan, Country Head – Government, Multinational & International Business, Transaction Banking & Knowledge Units at YES BANK, said “We are delighted to be a part of this key strategic milestone. The collaboration between YES BANK and RXIL is a testament to the Bank’s commitment towards digitalisation and fostering cross border business. We strongly believe that this product is set to redefine the landscape of international trade finance and through this, the Bank reinforces its commitment to contribute and align with the Government’s aim to make India a global trade finance powerhouse.”

Mr. Ketan Gaikwad, Director of RXIL Global IFSC Ltd and MD & CEO of RXIL, said “RXIL is at the forefront of driving transformative change in the cross-border trade finance. The setting up of the ITFS in IFSC, GIFT City Gujarat is aimed at tapping global capital flows to meet India’s development needs and simultaneously provide a globally competitive financial platform for the full range of international financial services at the regional and global level. Our collaboration with YES BANK, coupled with digital banking capabilities, will play a pivotal role in achieving our mission of intensifying India’s Trade finance landscape by making competitive credit available to Exporters and Importers.”

This partnership signifies a new era in cross-border payments, providing a seamless and efficient platform supporting the growth and development of Indian and global enterprises in unleashing their full potential towards global trade and commerce under the envision of IFSCA.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image