Vi Ramps-up its Network Capacity in South Karnataka

In today’s digital world, mobile internet has become a crucial factor for one’s daily functioning be it work or entertainment. To cater to these evolving needs of consumers, leading telecom brand Vi has enhanced its network capacity to offer a seamless network experience to its customers in South Karnataka.

Over the past month, Vi has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in LTE 2100 MHz band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz across 1000+ sites in South Karnataka. With this, Vi customers can experience higher download and upload speeds. In addition, Vi Customers in commercial and residential areas of Bengaluru and its surroundings, such as Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, and Tumkur will also experience superior network even in crowded or congested pockets of these cities.

Speaking about the initiative, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Vodafone Idea said, “At Vi, our top most commitment is to offer world-class digital experiences to connect and inspire every Indian to build a better tomorrow. With this vision, it is our endeavour to constantly upgrade our services to not only address the evolving needs of our customers but also offer a seamless network experience. This network enhancement across the key cities of South Karnataka will empower our customers with a superior experience and a strong network for them to enjoy smooth connectivity while they work, study, socialise, access entertainment, ecommerce and other digital services on the Vi network.”

