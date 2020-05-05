Video KYC Engagement Platform Launched By Ameyo

Read Article

Ameyo, an Omnichannel Customer Engagement Technology provider, today announced the launch of video-based KYC for businesses to eliminate the need for physical KYC following the latest RBI guidelines issued in Jan 2020.

Ameyo’s video KYC is an end-to-end solution with omnichannel capabilities of scheduling and reminding customers to complete the KYC process, thus enabling brands to reduce the drop-offs by 20%. Ameyo has 15+ years of experience in providing customer engagement solutions for over 2,000 brands across 60+ countries, including HDFC Bank, Motilal Oswal Securities, Jana Small Finance Bank, India First Life Insurance and HDFC ERGO.

Being a PCI DSS Compliant and ISO 27001 certified company, Ameyo’s Video KYC solution uses enterprise-grade security like AES 256 Encryption that will enable Banks, NFBC, and Mobile Wallets to be 100% compliant with RBI guidelines.

“Video KYC is an extremely important part of the customers’ onboarding journey experience,” says Bishal Lachhiramka, Co-founder & CEO, Ameyo. Bishal further states on how “Ameyo’s Video KYC brings the experience of thousands of engagement use cases and capability of Secure Enterprise delivery to its customers to reduce Drop-offs in the KYC process.”

Ameyo will reduce the customer onboarding process from the current 5-7 days to less than 3 minutes with its Video KYC model, making it easy for FinTechs and Mobile Wallets to onboard customers from remote locations immediately.

“The recent pandemic has led the organizations to leverage technology and transform the business models to go remote. Ameyo’s Video KYC solution will not only help businesses and enterprises become RBI regulatory compliant but will also enable faster customer onboarding remotely,” says Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, and Global Sales and Marketing Head, Ameyo.

With a video-based consumer identification process, businesses can reduce their cost of operations by up to 90% by eliminating field agent travel and documentation costs. Ameyo’s robust monitoring dashboard will ensure an effortless verification process. The verification officer or auditor will be able to see all the KYC requests in their dashboard, which can then be managed and prioritized.

