‘Unnati For India’ Launched By Visionet India

Visionet SystemsPvt. Ltd. (VSPL), a premier technology solutions and business process management company have today announced the launch of a nationwide skills enhancement initiative for graduates in the IT, Business Process Management (BPM) domain. This initiative is known as ‘Unnati for India’ aims to enhance the employability in the IT/ITesS and another related service sector.

The pilot program of Unnati for India initiative has been introduced for the graduate youths based in Bangalore, Coimbatore.Visionet plans to extend this program nationally to over 100,000 youths by the end of FY 25 and especially, make in-roads into smaller centers in India, besides the large cities.

This program intends to also be the creator of a knowledge hub for IT, BPM sector but also pave the way for sustainable job creation for young graduates.

Candidates who successfully complete the program will be awarded a certification, post an assessment by Visionet. The certification will enable the candidates to be eligible for a placement at Visionet if they are able to successfully clear one round of interview as opposed to 3 or 4 levels of screening usually followed while recruiting fresh graduates at the company.

The 45-day program offered free of cost consists of technology backed modules in a classroom training format wherein the students can interact with trainers as well as have live demos of the process and the first batch will kickstart by the first week of May 2020 with a batch size of atleast 500 graduates. Post completion of the program, the trainees will be able to work in the areas like data processing, data handling and typing, and transaction processing basics of banking and financial services, Information security and data governance in ITeS industry.

‘Unnati for India’ also happens to be Mr. Alok Bansal(MD, Country Head of Visionet India) one of the key initiatives. As per him, Unnati for India is driven by the desire to help create a more inclusive India. It is based on shared value, a principle that aligns business competitiveness and growth with social impact. By 2025, we aspire to create a more employable Indian workforce.

Speaking about this program, Mr. Alok Bansal MD & Country Head, Visionet India said, “At Visionet, we aspire to create a more employable Indian workforce and aim to train youth in skills that will enhance their earning potential and help them achieve their corporate dreams. Through Unnati for India, we aim to work in collaboration with the government, NGOs and social enterprises as well to design and run several employability training programmes in vocational skills that are relevant to our businesses. The focus of these programmes is to improve the earning potential of our graduates, through skill-building and empowerment. This is also part of Visionet India’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program, to grow our community and help them in flourishing further.”

