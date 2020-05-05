BBMP cleans Covid and city tech-tically

Read Article

The civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is deploying technology for addressing Covid and several other issues.

BBMP is heads on with a latest mobile application to monitor the garbage black spots in the city.

“With the black spot app, we will use all our marshals (workers) to go around and map the garbage black spots (dump) and give them a rating accessing its condition. Once that comes into play (awaiting final release from WAR Room) we will have a complete database of the garbage black spots. Subsequently, action can be taken on it and later the officials can check the status of the black spots, whether it has been cleaned and sanitised and whether it is better than the previous assessment,” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.

BBMP has a biometric attendance system for the pourakarmikas (the cleaning staff). “Also the garbage carrying vehicles are fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for automated attendance tracking everyday along with offline reporting, which is again routed to the WAR Room,” says Randeep.

The BBMP personnel have been provided hand held machines for collecting fines from imposters, which are connected to the backend for transparency.

Given the Covid situation, BBMP is using drones for sanitisation and public monitoring and surveillance. “The drones used for sanitisation and monitoring are connected to the WAR Room. This makes us privy to what is exactly happening on the ground and we can take actions accordingly,” Randeep adds.

At the WAR Room several cutting edge technologies is being used to attain enhanced visibility and attain control over the situation.

The WAR Room has a GIS (Geographical Information System) platform that enables capturing and analysing geographic data. “We are doing integration and several predictive analyses in collaboration with IISC, some NASSCOM companies and startups, Infosys and many other technology partners,” informs Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, MD, Bengaluru Smart City, and in-charge of BBMP WAR Room.

Just a few days earlier, BBMP has developed an application called ‘BBMP contains app’, the app will be a “one-stop platform” that will enable citizens to register grievances of all types including health related emergencies, waste collection, power-cuts, requirement of essential services etc. BBMP commits that their grievances will be addressed within 2 hours. It also has the option to upload images and videos to raise complaints of lockdown violators in a certain area.

