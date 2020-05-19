Vimal Venkatram Elevated As Country Manager India By Snowflake

Read Article

Snowflake, the Cloud Data Platform, has announced that Vimal Venkatram has been elevated to the position of Country Manager, India, effective 1st May 2020.

Vimal previously held the role of a sales director covering both India and Southeast Asia. He will now be responsible for establishing Snowflake’s business in India and will subsequently be based out of Mumbai.

He brings over 15 years of experience in the information technology industry and also has a deep-rooted passion for supporting customers and growing the business in the region.

Prior to joining Snowflake, Vimal led the retail and manufacturing businesses for Mulesoft, a Salesforce company, across Southeast Asia. He also previously held senior positions with Oracle and Citrix.

‘Vimal is definitely an asset to the Snowflake team,” said Geoff Soon, Snowflake’s Managing Director for South Asia. “He has extensive experience in data management solutions across all verticals such as retail, manufacturing and financial services. He also brings deep regional experience in dealing with customers in the region. We are confident with Vimal on board to lead India, we will be able to support Snowflake’s growth in the region.”

“It is an exciting time to be in India as we have a very strong value proposition for businesses in India,” said Vimal. “Snowflake has a tremendous market opportunity in transforming how companies share data across and beyond their organisations. This, coupled with the availability of Snowflake in India on Amazon Web Services, makes it an exciting time indeed.”

“I look forward to expanding our collaboration with the Snowflake regional team to continue our customer centric approach in India,” added Vimal.

