‘CoronaOven’ Project – An Endeavour Of Log 9 Materials And Indian Institute of Science

Nanotechnology start-up Log 9 Materials — which has come up with a time-critical, novel technological solution (in the form of a small disinfection chamber that uses UV- C rays to kill Coronaviruses) to deal with the rising threat of the transmission of Covid-19 through object surfaces, is associating with the Indian Institute of Science – Bangalore for the ‘CoronaOven’ project.

As a part of the collaboration, Log 9 and IISC – Bangalore will be working together to carry out further research and optimization for the existing ‘CoronaOven’-branded products and also launching a number of new variants for the same product. Notably, the CoronaOven sanitization chamber system, which makes use of UV-C light (having wavelength of 253.7 nm) to disinfect surfaces (of various objects, household and grocery items, food items, etc.), has been scientifically reviewed and verified in terms of UV intensity at the laboratories of IISC.

Speaking about the tie-up, Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials says, “We at Log 9 are very happy to note that only in less than a month’s time since CoronaOven’s official launch, the product has gained overwhelming response in domestic markets. Now, following the collaboration with IISC-Bangalore, we are all set to roll out several new product variants of CoronaOven customized as per market needs, as well as expedite the optimization of our existing product range. We are confident that our co-branding with IISC will give us a huge mileage and credibility boost to scale up the effectiveness of the CoronaOven project.”

Dr. Suryasarathi Bose, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, who has been associated with Log 9 for a research project on EMI shielding through graphene composites, has facilitated the latest tie-up between Log 9 Materials and IISC. In the past, Log 9 and IISC had also partnered for 3 other projects.

Dr. Suryasarathi Bose says, “The disinfection chamber designed by Log 9 is highly effective and reliable as it radiates multifocal UV-C light on each point of the surface on any object to be sterilized, and the UV intensity/dosage used in this device has been certified and deemed appropriate by IISC. Given the current situation pertaining to Covid-19, such science-backed innovations have become the need of the hour to curb or limit the spread. In view of this, IISC and Log 9’s joint research initiatives will be significant in speeding up further enhancements on the CoronaOven product.”

CoronaOven is a patent-pending technology recently developed by Log 9, basis the scientific principle of UltraViolet germicidal irradiation (a disinfection method applying short-wavelength UVC rays) and an US FDA study which demonstrates that controlled UVC light can permanently damage the RNA sequence of SARS-CoV1 virus and render it incapable of multiplying in living cells. This device can kill all types of viruses/pathogens (including viruses from the Corona family) within 10 minutes approximately and from different types of surfaces, after an object is placed inside the disinfection chamber.

The product has been listed on Government of India’s e-marketplace portal (www.gem.gov.in), and Log 9 is working closely with the NITI Aayog and state police departments and healthcare providers across India to deploy the product in various hospitals, police stations, airports, among other public spaces.

Taking note of the progressively worsening Coronavirus situation in our country, CoronaOven was commercialized (from idea to prototyping to manufacturing and market deployment) by Log 9’s team in a record-fast (in less than 15 days) timeframe. In terms of certification, CoronaOven is the only certified product-of-its-kind in the Indian market, which has already earned a UV intensity certificate from IISC, Biological Indicator Certificate from Trustwell Hospital, Bengaluru, and BSL-3 Virological Testing is underway at CSIR’s labs. Log 9 is already manufacturing more than 200 units of CoronaOven every day, and expects to scale up production to 500+ units and develop at least 10 more product variants by June 2020.

