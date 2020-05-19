Next-Generation Firewall To Be Delivered By Citrix and Check Point Software Technologies

Read Article

Remote work has become the new normal. And traditional methods of securing corporate networks no longer cut it. The abrupt and significant increase in the number of employees working from home has expanded the attack surface and threats that companies must guard against. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) and global cybersecurity leader Check Point Software Technologies are teaming to help them do it. The companies announced plans to enable easy deployment and management of additional next-generation firewalls within Citrix® SD-WAN to provide companies with extra layers of security to protect their assets at branches and beyond.

“Companies have been forced to accelerate the transition of their networks to cloud and SaaS to enable better application performance and visibility and security needs to adapt with them,” said Chalan Aras, Vice President, SD-WAN and Intelligent Traffic Management, Citrix. “Together with Check Point Software Technologies, we can deliver an advanced SD-WAN solution that protects organizations as their workspaces and applications as they make the shift.”

WAN Edge Networking Made Easy

Citrix takes a comprehensive approach to safeguarding the WAN edge, combining integrated firewall and edge security capabilities with next-generation and cloud firewalls from leading vendors to provide organizations with flexibility and choice in how they protect their branches.

Citrix and Check Point Software Technologies already offer a joint solution with Citrix SD-WAN and Check Point CloudGuard. The planned integration of Citrix SD-WAN and Check Point CloudGuard Edge and Check Point CloudGuard Connect will further enable distributed enterprises to automate and enhance their network and cloud protection in a simple, cost-effective way.

“Connecting branches directly to the cloud using SD-WAN significantly increases security risks,” said Itai Greenberg, Vice President of Product Management and Product Marketing, Checkpoint Software Technologies. ”With Citrix SD-WAN and CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge, enterprises can now deploy Check Point’s top-rated threat prevention and intelligence to protect their branch offices against the latest Zero Day and Gen V security threats’”

Leveraging Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator for unified management and control alongside Check Point’s industry leading, next-generation firewall products, IT organizations will be able to:

Streamline provisioning of a wide range of multi-layer security services from Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator, available via Citrix Cloud

Build and enforce consistent access control policies based on applications and users across network and cloud

Automate provisioning of Check Point CloudGuard Edge on the Citrix 1100 appliance, as a virtual network function (VNF)

Simplify connections to Check Point CloudGuard Connect service for consistent policy enforcement

Apply security zone segmentation to protect users, applications, and data





