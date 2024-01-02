We Founder Circle emerges as the largest Angel Investor Network of India in 2023 with 103 Deals across 82 startups

We Founder Circle (WFC), a founders-led early-stage start-up invested a total of 207 deals in 162 unique startups within 3 years of operations. This year over 15 startups have raised their next rounds & WFC has also given partial exits in 3 startups to its investors. Currently, 5 partial exit discussions are in the advanced stage including corporate VCs & acquisition offers. Over 1000+ investors from over 400 cities and 40+ countries have participated in 200+ deals with over 30 Mn USD investments in the last 3 years.

“Our vision is to create a multi-stage global investment framework to encourage innovations and ideas from a pre-seed stage to a growth stage. For this, we have built the technology-driven global investment and networking platform Invstt.com for the startup and investor ecosystem and have also & supported it with two angel funds. As a result this year we could invest in over 100 startups but in the coming year, we will be investing in at least 200+ start-ups and catalyse their growth through our multiple funds. ”, Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

Emerging amidst the pandemic, WFC adopts a sector-agnostic approach, supporting startups across diverse industries such as Deeptech, Web3, Fintech, Healthtech, Agritech, EV, D2C, and more.

“Additionally, this year, we have not only secured the position as the most active angel investment network but also taken another step towards a milestone, by launching two angel funds, one in India & another one in GIFT Cityfor cross border transactions. The biggest leap that we have taken is by launching our VC fund Avinya Ventures thus building a unique Stage Funding investment ecosystem for early-stage investing. We invested in over 100 deals this year, and all this achievement has been secured when Indian startup ecosystem has seen 70% shrink in funding,” Gaurav VK Singhvi, Managing Partner Avinya Ventures, & Cofounder, We Founder Circle.

EvolveX being a global accelerator programme by WFC has also been actively invested in over 25 startups this year. Some of these seed-stage startups have already shown big success by growing aggressively month on month and have raised next-round funding at higher multiples.

On the success of EvolveX Ms. Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-founder, We Founder Circle, who is leading EvolveX has affirmed “We have nurtured partnerships with 30+ organisations which come together to fuel the startup ecosystem and equip it with different information and resources. Next year we aim to invest even a higher number of startups across technology domains.”

A big credit to WFC’s success goes to its tech platform Invstt.com, for angels and the startup community, to interact, co-create, and invest seamlessly. Invstt.com is a tech-driven community platform that has empowered both startups & investors from across the globe to engage & democratize ecosystem transactions. Invstt.com also offers its solution as a SaaS product to other angel networks, family offices & corporations to build & manage their communities. Already more than 70 such domestic & global networks are using the platform. In just 6 months of its global launch, the platform has managed over $10M in transactions across 50-plus deals.

Thus WFC is all set to unlock the true potential of both the global &tier 2/3/4 investors & founders and disrupt the Startup Investment in India & and the globe with its approach to be Connected, Credible and Convenient for startups and Investors.