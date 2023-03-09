Web 3.0 Revolution and the Modern Job Market: Top 10 Non-Tech Jobs

By Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Director and Co-Founder, TeamLease Services

The foundation of Web 3.0 is built around the fundamental ideas of decentralisation, openness, and increased consumer usefulness. As this technology is all set to disrupt the world, is it time for tech-illiterate people to hang up their gloves and reconcile to a world of irrelevance and unemployment?

IT spending in India is expected to be over $100 billion this year. Web 3.0 with its reliance on automation definitely heralds the coronation of technology as the critical differentiator. However, this does not announce an end-of-the-road scenario for non-tech expertise. Hiring managers are proactively seeking people with broad capabilities beyond technical skills. There is a rapidly growing demand to hire a supporting cast of performers who can take the main cast, namely technology products, to market and ensure their growth and survival. Companies need to utilise the skills of non-tech professionals and adopt a balanced talent strategy where equal weightage is given to a wider set of capabilities such as creativity, collaboration, and management. Below is a comprehensive list of some of the most sought-after roles in Web3.

1. Business Analyst: As per a study conducted by Team Lease, ‘Brain Drain: Tackling the Great Talent Exodus’ an estimated 2.7 million jobs are expected to open up for this profile by the end of 2022. There are numerous opportunities for analysts in the web3 space as businesses hire different kinds of analysts such as data analysts, financial analysts or business analysts depending on specific requirements and projects. These analysts essentially help to evaluate trends, implement competitive bench-marking and develop strategies driven towards business growth and risk mitigation.

2. Beta Tester: Web3 projects revolve around using and delivering cutting-edge technology. Therefore, it is necessary to run a quality check on applications before offering them to the public. Beta testers can expect to receive bonuses, rewards, or upgrades in addition to a salary as they get involved in developing products and honing their skills as a beta tester.

3. Chief of Staff: The job of a Chief of Staff traditionally has been to ensure seamless productivity across the organisation. The same applies to the world of Web3 where there is a need for a single point of contact or gatekeeper who can work closely with different business units and management to ensure everyone remains on the same page. The role requires maturity to provide guidance and oversight for projects of high importance.

4. Community Manager: This is perhaps one of the pivotal roles in web3 as it involves building a community of users and interacting with them to cultivate a diverse consumer base. Community managers must have a proficient understanding of the crypto world to be able to promote new NFTs.

5. Content curators and Content Writers: These roles are as intrinsic to web3 as they have been to previous iterations of the web. This important role involves around establishing the voice of the company through thought leadership. It also involves creating content to explain and market products to the public. Technical writing skills are also required to explain products and procedures. As the goal of web3 is to provide targeted content to each individual user, the role of content curators and content writers is set to grow manyfold.

6. Designers: A web3 designer role is a great option for people with a creative bent of mind with the conviction that well-designed software and content lie at the core of creating a successful business. Designers can begin to add value to the work by brainstorming ideas and helping to develop strategies even with limited tech experience. Creativity is the key that can then be augmented with technological skills that can be learned over time.

7. Events Manager: Businesses need to connect with customers and stakeholders; thus, creating such opportunities to converge and connect is essential. Event managers play a key role in organizing IRL (in real life) events to improve business visibility in the age of web3. A good understanding of decentralised Internet, crypto, and blockchain can go a long way in building this career path.

8. Influencer Manager: Web3 companies too require social media influencers to promote their projects and products. However, an influencer manager is required to develop and manage marketing plans that are in line with the growth trajectory of the business. One needs to cultivate relationships with several influencers across different platforms.

9. Sales and Marketing: Businesses in the Web3 arena are at par with traditional brick and mortar as well as .com businesses in requiring sales and marketing professionals to grow and flourish. Innovative sales techniques are more sought after than technical expertise for these roles.

10. Talent Acquisition Manager: This is perhaps the most important role for the success of web3 businesses as it involves bridging the gap between the employer and the employee. The key areas of focus in this role revolve around conducting full lifecycle recruitment, cultivating employer brand awareness, and creating exceptional teams across different verticals within the organisation.

As the world gradually transitions into Web 3.0 using technologies such as machine learning and AI, it seeks to create a more decentralised and secure network. It relies on blockchain and cryptocurrency to protect and exchange user data thus making the internet more secure, proficient, and democratic. The goal is to provide relevant content for each user instead of just content that other end-users have provided. This technology-driven universe needs to be nurtured and serviced by people with tech and non-tech skills. In the words of Henry Ford, “coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.”